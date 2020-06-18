Tenille Townes reveals the line-up for her 2020 “Big Hearts for Big Kids” virtual benefit

Tenille Townes will take over Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to host her annual “Big Hearts for Big Kids” benefit concert this month. In addition to delivering her own performance, the singer will host a stacked line-up of from-home appearances from top country acts.

Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs are just a few of the artists who will join the virtual show. Additional acts include Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, the Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Lori McKenna, Andy Grammar, and Chrissy Metz.



“It is a dream to be bringing ‘Big Hearts for Big Kids’ to Nashville, to be lifting up youth who need us in the world right now and celebrating with music from artists I admire so much,” says Tenille, who launched the fundraiser ten years ago.



Since its beginnings, “Big Hearts for Big Kids” has raised over $1.9 million for Sunrise House, which is a youth shelter in the singer’s hometown of Grande Prairie, Alberta Canada. In addition to Sunrise House, this year’s show will also benefit Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s Troop 6000, which helps girls who do not have permanent housing.



The benefit show will take place on June 30 at 7PM CT, and will be available to stream via Tenille’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels.



It will take place just a few days after Tenille drops her debut album, The Lemonade Stand, which includes her breakout hit, “Somebody’s Daughter.”

By Carena Liptak

