Kane Brown looks ahead to 2021 to resume his Worldwide Beautiful Tour

Kane Brown was only a few stops into the U.S. leg of his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing him to halt his live show plans. While he ultimately had to make the difficult decision to stay off the road for the entirety of the year, he’ll be back in a big way in 2021.

The singer just announced his tour’s rescheduled dates, which are now set to begin in March of 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. The string of shows will extend through May of that year, including a handful of Canadian dates as well as several stops across the U.S.

By the time he hits the road again, the song that lends Kane’s tour its name will likely already be a fan favorite. The singer shared “Worldwide Beautiful” from quarantine this June, during a moment when its message was more important than ever.



In the midst of the movement against racism and police brutality that is taking place across the country, Kane shared the new song as an anthem for equality, calling on listeners to open up their hearts and see beyond racial divides.

Proceeds from “Worldwide Beautiful” benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America, an equality advocacy group that. among other things, fights against discrimination and builds positive environments for young people.

By Carena Liptak

