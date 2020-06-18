BIG 3: ATL Officers Charged, COVID-19 Spikes & MLB Negotiations Fall Flat Again

1. The mayor of Atlanta hopes police show up for work today after two officers were charged in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

2. Coronavirus cases are spiking in a number of western states and southern cities and officials are hoping masks will slow the spread.

3. The MLB isn’t done negotiating with the players just yet. According to multiple reports, the league has made an offer to the players for 60 games and expanded playoffs at full prorated pay.