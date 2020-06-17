Walker Hayes returns to the stage with drive-up Holiday Inn patio performance

Music News

June 17, 2020
Thaddaeus McAdams
Country performers have been forced to halt their tour plans during the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Walker Hayes found a creative way to get back out onstage this week.

The singer performed a drive-up show on the patio of a Nashville Holiday Inn, as fans watched from their cars. The set list featured the first-ever live performance of “Trash My Heart,” a new single that Walker released in April.

The drive-up show comes as the result of a partnership with the hotel that was inspired by “Trash My Heart’s” lyrics, which include the playful phrase, “I’m so Holiday Inn to ya.”

It isn’t the first time a country star has hosted a drive-up show in order to get back in front of fans while still complying with social distancing regulations. Kip Moore, Alan Jackson and Keith Urban have all performed shows at drive-in theaters in recent weeks. 

Garth Brooks also recently upped the ante on the new show format. The superstar announced plans to stage a massive, one-night-only concert event on June 27, which will broadcast to 300 drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

By Carena Liptak
