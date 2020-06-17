Walker Hayes returns to the stage with drive-up Holiday Inn patio performance

Country performers have been forced to halt their tour plans during the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Walker Hayes found a creative way to get back out onstage this week.



The singer performed a drive-up show on the patio of a Nashville Holiday Inn, as fans watched from their cars. The set list featured the first-ever live performance of “Trash My Heart,” a new single that Walker released in April.



The drive-up show comes as the result of a partnership with the hotel that was inspired by “Trash My Heart’s” lyrics, which include the playful phrase, “I’m so Holiday Inn to ya.”

It isn’t the first time a country star has hosted a drive-up show in order to get back in front of fans while still complying with social distancing regulations. Kip Moore, Alan Jackson and Keith Urban have all performed shows at drive-in theaters in recent weeks.

Garth Brooks also recently upped the ante on the new show format. The superstar announced plans to stage a massive, one-night-only concert event on June 27, which will broadcast to 300 drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



