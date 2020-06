Remy has been in pursuit of learning how to make movie theater popcorn at home. He’s convinced that he’s finally found the KEY ingredients!

Ingredients:

1/3 Cup Popcorn Kernels (any brand will do)

1.5 TBSP Coconut Oil (Paragon)

1/2 tsp Flavacol

Microwave for about 3 minutes

Super-Kist Buttery Topping to taste