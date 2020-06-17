Lady A Reaches Out To Jazz Singer With The Same Name

When the group formerly known as Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A, they didn’t know that there was already a jazz singer who went by that stage name.

When it came to light, they contacted the jazz singer to apologize & make peace!

“We talked about attempting to co-exist but didn’t discuss what that would look like, but I was clear I’m keeping my name,” White said, adding that she accepted the apology. “Now we are turning hurt into hope.”