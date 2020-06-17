Mason & Remy
Lady A Reaches Out To Jazz Singer With The Same Name
View this post on Instagram
Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A. Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come. #LadyABluesSoulFunkGospelArtist #TheTruthIsLoud @ladya_bluesdiva @dexter_allen_entertainment @oliveriiijohn
When the group formerly known as Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A, they didn’t know that there was already a jazz singer who went by that stage name.
When it came to light, they contacted the jazz singer to apologize & make peace!
“We talked about attempting to co-exist but didn’t discuss what that would look like, but I was clear I’m keeping my name,” White said, adding that she accepted the apology. “Now we are turning hurt into hope.”