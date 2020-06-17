“How They Remember You”: Rascal Flatts is teasing a new single release

Rascal Flatts is counting down the days until Friday, and for good reason: They’ve got a new single to share this week.



Though the superstar trio hasn’t offered up many details just yet, they did take to social media to reveal the song’s name, “How They Remember You,” as well as a short clip of what fans can expect from the track. From what they’ve shared thus far, the new tune seems to be a reflection on taking the long view of life, and trying to create a positive legacy.



“It wasn’t ‘til I saw my daddy’s name in stone I knew/It ain’t a question of if they will/It’s how they remember you…” band mate Gary LeVox sings on the track.

Early in 2020, Rascal Flatts dropped a bombshell on fans when they announced they planned to call it quits at the end of the year, which is also the band’s 20-year anniversary. They scheduled a blowout final year, including a massive farewell tour, but those plans quickly had to change when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.



While it’s unclear these days exactly what the future holds for Rascal Flatts, they’ve got plenty of exciting appearances and events planned for the summer, despite social distancing limitations. In addition to sharing new music, the trio will be featured in the upcoming CMA Best of the Fest special, a review of CMA Fest’s most unforgettable performances over the years.

The band also appeared during last month’s socially-distanced season finale of American Idol, performing “Bless the Broken Road” as part of the show.

Here we go… New single, “How They Remember You”, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/a2vR2ZEEqC — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) June 17, 2020

