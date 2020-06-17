Alan Jackson’s drive-in shows draw over 12,000 socially-distanced country fans

Last weekend, Alan Jackson staged a pair of socially-distanced, drive-up style concerts in Alabama. The turnout for the two shows topped 12,000 country fans, who enjoyed the singer’s performance from more than 4,300 cars in total.



The turnout made Alan’s ”Small Town Drive-In” the largest in-person musical event the country industry has seen in months, since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. While modeled after old-school drive-in movie theaters, the concerts were in fact performed in larger, open spaces in order to accommodate the audience while ensuring that the cars could be parked a safe distance apart.



Though the drive-in format looks different than many concert-goers are used to, Alan got creative in order to make the performance special. Before the first show in Cullman, Alabama, the singer and his wife, Denise, rode up and down the aisles in the bed of a red Chevy pick-up truck, waving to fans.



Still, it was an adjustment for both fans and those arranging the concert to make the transition to a drive-in format. The two events were originally set for the first weekend in June, but had to be postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

By Carena Liptak

