Every hospital is full of sounds and they all mean something, but there’s one sound that means everything.

The ringing of the cancer bell signaling the end of treatment.

Dressed as Captain America, 5-year-old Jake Neu got to ring the bell. Make no mistake, he really is a superhero and he’s been fighting an evil villain.

https://ksdk.com/embeds/video/63-dbe9f5e3-cb47-4d09-a851-898a451ee8e2/iframe?jwsource=cl