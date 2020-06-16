Maren Morris says miscommunication led to Mickey Guyton's absence in The Highwomen video

Maren Morris says a “giant miscommunication” is the reason that Mickey Guyton was not in the video for their song, “Redesigning Women.”

Last week, Mickey wrote a candid letter published in Billboard that shared her perspective as a black woman working in country music, as well as what the industry can do to provide opportunity for people of color.

Mickey also revealed in the letter that she had been invited to participate in a “female empowerment music video,” but when she arrived at the airport to fly from Los Angeles to Nashville for the shoot, the appointment had been mysteriously deleted from her itinerary.

Though Mickey didn’t disclose which music video it was, a fan on Twitter shared screenshots from The Highwomen’s video shoot for “Redesigning Women,” which features several female country artists alongside Highwomen members Maren, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby, and asked Maren to clarify.

Maren replied that this was the video shoot Mickey was referring to and claims a miscommunication error was the reason for Mickey’s absence.

“We were notified of this yesterday + were completely mortified that such a giant miscommunication occurred under our watch at the shoot that day & have each reached out to Mickey privately with the utmost respect & apologies,” Maren explains in a message posted last week. “It shouldn’t have happened & isn’t what we stand for.”

Though Mickey hasn’t made a direct response to Maren’s explanation, she did send a thankful tweetback to the “Girl” singer after she tweeted in support of her new song, “Black Like Me.”

By Cillea Houghton

