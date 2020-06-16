LISTEN: Thomas Rhett Hopes To Pass On His Dad’s Best Qualities To His Own Kids

It certainly could have been difficult growing up for Nashville’s Thomas Rhett since his dad was a famous country singer. He doesn’t remember it like that, though. In fact, Thomas recalls that his dad, Rhett Akins, “made life feel very normal even though his life was not.”

According to Big Machine Label Group, Thomas says that’s one trait or characteristic from his dad, that he hopes to be able to pass onto his own daughters. “No matter what we get to do, whether traveling around the world and playing shows and then watching me sing, I do want them to stay as grounded and feel like they live as much of a normal life as they possibly can. And so I’m super thankful to my dad for helping me do that, too.”

