Jon Pardi heads west for "Ain't Always the Cowboy" video

Jon Pardi knows that cowboys aren’t the only ones drawn to adventure in the video for his song, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy.”

The lyrics tell the story of a restless woman who thrives on independence, told through the eyes of a horse rancher with a passion for roping, leaving her lover in the dust. Jon serves as narrator, transplanted from his Nashville home to the scenic desert in Arizona, playing guitar amongst a field of cacti and mountains adorning the background.

“I feel like the topic of the song hasn’t been written about in this way, and I love songs that approach things differently and offer fresh perspectives,” Jon says of the song in a statement.

“Ain’t Always the Cowboy” is second single off Jon’s 2019 album, Heartache Medication. It follows the chart-topping title track, along with other hits like “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on My Boots” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor.”

By Cillea Houghton

