How Tim McGraw Gets On Faith Hill’s Nerves

“This has been really good. We enjoy just cuddling up, and watching movies, and TV series,” he explains. “I call my mama to get recipes now, stuff that I remember as a kid. I think there’s been a lot of nostalgia during this, and that’s the same thing with food. We wanted to cook stuff that we grew up with, stuff that we remember from our childhood.”

It makes a lot of sense that McGraw and Hill would be content with one another while at home — after all, they’ve been married for more than 20 years. However, McGraw has one quarantine habit that has really been getting on his wife’s nerves.

“I spent 30 years in hotel rooms going in and out, so I’ve never even thought about cleaning up, but she’s a neat freak, so she likes everything pretty clean,” he says. “So, I always get on her nerves about that.”

