Garth Brooks unveils peaceful new song, "We Belong to Each Other"

Garth Brooks has unveiled a new song with a timely message: “We Belong to Each Other.”

On the Monday-night episode of Inside Studio G, Garth revealed that during his appearance on Good Morning America last week to announce his upcoming drive-in concert event, when host Robin Roberts asked about new music, he told her that he would send her a new song, giving her the liberty to share it.

Robin took him up on his offer and debuted the new song called “We Belong to Each Other” on her Facebook page on Monday.

“Whatever your something is that you’re facing I hope this brings you as much comfort as it has for me,” she writes.

The result is a breezy song backed by a soft conga drum and gentle harmonies. Similar to his 1992 song “We Shall Be Free,” Garth’s new song pledges peace and harmony, stating that no wall can divide us and that love is the bind that ties us together.

“We belong to each other/We are sister and brother/Born to love one another,” Garth sings in the chorus.

On Inside Studio G, Garth also acknowledged fans’ requests to comment on the protests that have broken out across the country, calling for racial justice following the death of George Floyd.

“For me, it’s just always been the music. So when it’s time to say something, I think I’ll put a guitar to it,” he says in reference to “We Belong to Each Other.” “That’s the kind of message that I want to put out right now.”

Garth continues to work on his new studio album, FUN.

