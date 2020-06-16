Brad Paisley gives back to COVID-19 heroes on Amazon series 'Regular Heroes'

Brad Paisley is appearing on the Amazon show Regular Heroes this week to give back to the selfless workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each episode of the eight-part series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in May, follows three people who go above and beyond to give back to their communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

The “This Is Country Music” singer will appear in episode six, which features Daniel Hayden, a humane meat farmer in Whitesville, Kentucky, who connects people experiencing food insecurity to local food sources; Francisco Gomez of San Antonio, Texas, an emergency vehicle technician who repairs fire trucks and other first responder vehicles; and Tiffany Underwood, a community transit bus operator in Seattle who’s been driving essential workers to and from work.

In the episode, Brad will gift each of these heroes with special donations that will help them to continue paying it forward to their communities. Alicia Keys, Nick Jonas and NFL star J.J. Watt are among the other stars who have participated in the show to tribute these unsung heroes.

Episode six of Regular Heroes premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.