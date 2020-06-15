Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrate daughters' graduations: "Mom and I are so proud of y'all!"

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the proud parents of a pair of graduates.

Two of the country couple’s three daughters have officially graduated, one from high school and the other from college. Middle daughter Maggie, 22, is a proud graduate of Stanford University in California, where she was studying climate sciences, while 18-year-old Audrey has graduated from a high school with the initials EHS.

“Our class of 2020 girls! Stanford 2020 EHS 2020 Boom! Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y’all!!!” Tim writes in an enthusiastic Instagram post.

Faith also commemorated the occasion by sharing a pair of throwback videos, including a humorous one of her and Maggie’s cross country road trip from Nashville to Palo Alto for her first year of college, while the other shows a young Audrey singing. “There is no doubt in my mind little sparrow that you will always be YOU. Wherever you land,” Faith says alongside Audrey’s video.

Tim and Faith’s eldest daughter, Gracie, attended college at New York University.

By Cillea Houghton

