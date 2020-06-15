Teenager Will Wait In Line For You At The DMV

Jack Stark thought of an awesome business idea while waiting in line for his driver’s permit at the DMV!

He will go the to DMV for you & wait in line to hold your place until it’s your turn! He charges $20 for the first hour & $10 for every hour after that!

“When they hear about our service they think why am I still standing here? It really helps them out,” said Stark. “Everyone thinks it’s a great idea and they want to help.”

Stark hired a couple of a his classmates to help stand in lines. Right now, they are offering services at 10 St. Louis DMVs. Stark hopes to eventually expand to all Missouri DMVs and possibly other businesses.

via KMOV