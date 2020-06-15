LISTEN: Jon Langston Credits His Dad For Being His Biggest Mentor

Nashville’s Jon Langston is giving credit where credit is due ahead of Father’s Day. In a conversation with Universal Music Group Nashville Pressroom, he gives props to his dad for being one of his biggest mentors growing up, including coaching his sports teams and driving him to practices. When Jon switched to music, the man rented an RV to take his boy everywhere, saying, “He’s the most selfless, humble human being ever, and if I’m half the man he is one day, then that’d be fine with me.”

His dad even helped him chase his musical dream. “My dad’s always been my biggest mentor and hero. He’s just been everything to me since I was a little kid,” says the Georgia native. “From taking me to every single football practice to being a coach in baseball and stuff to even when I couldn’t play sports anymore, and I started doing music and traveling the country and he helped me by renting this family RV. Me and the boys would hop in. He drove us everywhere. He would like take us all over the country. He was taking off work every single week just so I could have a chance, a shot at tis dream. He’s the most selfless, humble human being ever, and if I’m half the man he is one day, then that’d be fine with me. He’s a great guy.”

