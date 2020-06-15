Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Hit With Coronavirus Citation

Kasey's Blog, Mason & Remy

June 15, 2020
via Taste of Country

Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk bar and restaurant in downtown Nashville has been issued a citation on Saturday (June 13) by the Metro Public Health Department for not complying with coronavirus public health orders.

photo circulated around social media over the weekend showing the bar packed wall-to-wall with unmasked proprietors sparked concern, and a complaint was filed against the establishment Friday night. The bar will be on the hook to pay a fine of an as yet undetermined amount.

Kid Rock himself has not yet commented publicly on the matter. In May, the musician posted a photo of himself to social media wearing a cloth mask, urging fans to “Stay home. Stay safe. And if you must go out, wear a mask.”

