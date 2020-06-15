Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Hit With Coronavirus Citation

via Taste of Country

Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk bar and restaurant in downtown Nashville has been issued a citation on Saturday (June 13) by the Metro Public Health Department for not complying with coronavirus public health orders.

A photo circulated around social media over the weekend showing the bar packed wall-to-wall with unmasked proprietors sparked concern, and a complaint was filed against the establishment Friday night. The bar will be on the hook to pay a fine of an as yet undetermined amount.

Kid Rock himself has not yet commented publicly on the matter. In May, the musician posted a photo of himself to social media wearing a cloth mask, urging fans to “Stay home. Stay safe. And if you must go out, wear a mask.”

