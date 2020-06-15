Kenny Chesney announces revised 2021 Chillaxification Tour dates

Kenny Chesney has unveiled the new list of dates for his Chillaxification Tour.

The superstar was forced to postpone the stadium-sized tour, which was scheduled to kick off in April, to next year due to the spread of COVID-19, which has led to the widespread cancellation or postponement of concert tours and events.

The 2021 Chillaxification Tour will now begin on May 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and continue through August, when it wraps with a two-night stay at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on August 27 and 28.

Along the way, Kenny will make stops at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, among other venues.

Original opening acts Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead are slated to join Kenny on the new trek. The May 1 touch launch date will also be the one-year anniversary of Kenny’s latest album, Here and Now.

“With Here And Now, we have so much great music! The response to the ‘We Do’ video tells me everybody is ready to get back out there to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime,” Kenny says in a statement.

Tickets purchased for the original shows will be valid at the new dates. For a full list of tour stops, visit Kenny’s website.

