Carly Pearce "so very grateful" for number-one single with Lee Brice, "I Hope You're Happy Now"

Carly Pearce is back on top.

She and Lee Brice are celebrating the success of their duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” which has ascended to number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The song was co-written by Carly with Luke Combs and Johnathan Singleton.

The song marks Carly’s second number–one single and Lee’s sixth, following such hits as “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance” and “Woman Like You.” Carly’s first chart-topper was her debut single, “Every Little Thing,” in 2017, making her one of four solo female country stars since 2015 to have her debut reach number one.

“Life is crazy and takes you places you never thought, making the most beautiful moments,” Carly says in a statement. “Thank you, Lee, for lending your incredible voice to this song. What started as my apology to someone from my past made me realize we all fall short sometimes. I’m so very grateful for life’s lessons and celebrating this number one. Country radio and all of you who embraced this song … thank you!”

“I am still so humbled that Carly asked me to be a part of her story with this perfect country duet,” adds Lee. “Being on top of the charts again with the perfect partner means the world to me!”

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” is the second single off Carly’s latest album, Carly Pearce.

By Cillea Houghton

