Blake Shelton Sends Fan’s Book Sales Skyrocketing!

We love seeing artists use their platforms for a great cause! Recently, a fan tweeted Blake Shelton a photo of the children’s book that she wrote, & said

“Hi @blakeshelton not sure if you remember me or not, I would love too send you a copy of my new book!”

& Blake’s response was better than expected!

I’ll order it… Actually let’s all order it!!! https://t.co/NwAQH99JUB — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 9, 2020

According to TMZ, those eight simple words have caused sales for the little book to skyrocket. The book is now in the Top 5 charts of three different children’s book categories on Amazon!