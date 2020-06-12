“The Man Who Loves You the Most”: Zac Brown Band’s new single is a “father’s prayer”

Zac Brown Band’s latest single, “The Man Who Loves You the Most,” is a sweet tribute from a father to his daughter. The song was inspired in part by the increased quality time frontman Zac Brown has been able to spend with his four daughters during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“Since we can’t tour, this is the first time in years I’ve been able to spend an extended period of time at home with my kids,” Zac explains. “I’m blessed with four incredible daughters…this song is a constant reminder that their dad loves them unconditionally.”

In the face of the pandemic, ZBB were among the first major country acts to wipe their tour calendars for the entirety of 2020. But while they won’t be able to connect with fans in person this year, the band hopes their new song will be a tribute to the kinds of human connection that matter most.

“We miss connecting with everyone out on the road, but we are lucky to be able to create and share new music in the meantime and hope our fans enjoy this beautiful reminder of the importance of family,” Zac adds.

The band first debuted “The Man Who Loves You the Most” last month as part of actor John Krasinski’s viral series, Some Good News. During one episode of the show, ZBB delivered a surprise performance of the song at a virtual wedding, as an emotional father-daughter serenade.

“The Man Who Loves You the Most” is the first new music from ZBB since they released their genre-bending The Owl last year. At the end of May, Zac re-released his late 2019 solo album, The Controversy.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.