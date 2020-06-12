Tanya Tucker launches warehouse sale of music memorabilia to help those affected by COVID-19

ABC/Image Group LAThe COVID-19 pandemic has taken a hefty economic toll nationwide, and Tanya Tucker is helping affected workers in Nashville’s country music industry get back on their feet.

This week, the “Delta Dawn” star is helming a warehouse sale to help raise funds for those who’ve lost income during the pandemic. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Music Health Alliance and the Academy of Country Music’s Lifting Lives.



The items on offer at Tanya’s warehouse sale? Various pieces of country music memorabilia — as the singer tells the Tennesseean, “13,000 square feet of memories.”

Stage outfits, furniture, home decor, toys and more are among the items advertised at the sale, which began on Wednesday and runs through Saturday in Columbia, Tennessee. Tanya explains that for her, the event is a win-win: Not only does it help her offload some of the extra items that she’s amassed over the course of her career, but she also gets to help those who need the money most.

“We’re all struggling right now,” she explains. “Some more than others. I thought, ‘Why shouldn’t I just do this thing and contribute?’ Because I know so many people are having a hard time…It’s the perfect scenario to do it, to unload some of these things that are just weighing me down.”

Tanya has some extra time on her hands this summer. She’s had to postpone her CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now headlining tour due to the pandemic. However, that doesn’t mean she’s taking a break from music. On June 30, she’s scheduled to open the 2020 Concert for Love and Acceptance. The annual event, which promotes acceptance of LGBTQ people, typically takes place in downtown Nashville but it’s going virtual this year.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.