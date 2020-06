The St. Louis Aquarium and St. Louis Wheel reopened on June 8.

The St. Louis Aquarium resumed regular hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The wheel will be open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. every day.

Missouri Botanical Garden to reopen on June 16

City Museum to reopen on June 17

Gateway Arch to reopen on June 17

Saint Louis Science Center to reopen in June 20

Six Flags St. Louis to open June 22