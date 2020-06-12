It “Takes Two”: Maren Morris drops a pair of older songs that she “polish[ed] up” during quarantine

Between taking care of a new baby and being quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maren Morris has been spending much more time at home than usual these days. But that doesn’t mean she’s taking a break from music.

This week, the singer is dropping a pair of tracks, “Just For Now” and “Takes Two.” While the songs may be new to fans, Maren actually recorded them quite a while ago. While they didn’t make it onto either of the two studio albums she’s released thus far, the singer says both tunes are special to her. So she dusted them off and released them.

“During this time off the road, I had the opportunity to polish up 2 older songs of mine that I couldn’t wait for you to hear,” Maren explained on Instagram when she shared the new tracks.

Like many other artists, Maren’s tour plans have shifted substantially as a result of the pandemic. Last month, she had to postpone her RSVP: The Tour dates until 2021.

However, quarantine hasn’t been all bad for the singer. In addition to releasing her latest pair of songs and a recent live EP recorded at a Chicago tour stop, she’s been spending plenty of quality time with her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd, and their newborn first child, son Hayes, whom they welcomed in late March.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.