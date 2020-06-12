Gabby Barrett reaches for her dreams with empowerment anthem “Footprints on the Moon”

Gabby Barrett is working toward lofty goals, and encouraging her fans to do the same, in her just-released “Footprints on the Moon.”

The song is an empowerment anthem that cheers on anyone who has set out to accomplish anything difficult. In the lyrics, Gabby encourages fans not to take naysayers to heart, but rather to keep pushing until they accomplish their dreams.

“The voices in the night, in your head/Yeah, they’ll pay you to quit/They’ll tell you that it’s hard, ‘cause it is,” she sings. “But you can do anything you want to/There’s footprints on the moon…”

Gabby has had plenty of experience accomplishing difficult, seemingly impossible goals. The young trailblazer recently celebrated her first number-one hit at country radio with her debut single, “I Hope.”

“Footprints on the Moon” comes off of Gabby’s forthcoming album, Goldmine, the June 19 release date of which is just around the corner. In addition to “I Hope,” the project also features Gabby’s current single, “The Good Ones,” which was inspired by her husband and fellow American Idol alum, Cade Foehner.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.