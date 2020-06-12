Craig Morgan pays tribute to front-line workers in the COVID-19 pandemic with “The Mask”

While he wrote it long before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Craig Morgan says that his new song, “The Mask,” has taken on a powerful new meaning in recent months. In fact, the singer is releasing his tune today as a tribute to those fighting on the front lines against the virus’ spread.

“‘Cause when I get home and it’s late at night/No one’s around and I turn off the light/I cry and scream and yell like a crazy man,” Craig sings in the song’s emotional chorus. “I don’t have to pretend that I’m doing well/I can tell the world it can go to hell/It’s just me and God when I take off the mask…”

While Craig originally envisioned the “mask” in the song as a metaphor for all the ways that people keep their deepest fears hidden, his lyrics have a poignant, literal meaning today, as people wear physical masks in public to slow the coronavirus’ spread.



Craig first debuted “The Mask” during a Grand Ole Opry broadcast in April, and provided it as a “Gratitune,” which is a song shared to support health care workers at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Craig also recently released a brand-new album, called God, Family, Country. That project includes his powerful grassroots hit, “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost.”

By Carena Liptak

