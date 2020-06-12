Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, needs your help to hunt for his stolen truck

Carrie Underwood’s husband, former professional hockey player Mike Fisher, took to social media this week to ask fans to help him solve a mystery: His truck was stolen on Wednesday night.

Mike posted a picture of the missing vehicle, a brown 1975 Ford F250, which was stolen in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. While Mike lives in Nashville along with his country superstar wife, he still has family living in his native country of Canada.

“If you see this truck anywhere please DM me or contact Edmonton police!” he wrote, adding details about the truck and thanking his followers for keeping their eyes peeled for the stolen item.

Carrie and Mike have recently been opening up about their family, faith and life together in a documentary series called Mike and Carrie: God & Country on IAmSecond.com. On this week’s installment, the couple reflected on how faith impacts their parenting style, and how they include their two sons in family prayer.

By Carena Liptak

