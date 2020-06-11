WATCH: Carly Pearce Debuts Emotional Song ‘Show Me Around’ At Grand Ole Opry

It was appearance number 75 for Nashville’s Carly Pearce at the Grand Ole Opry last Saturday where she debuted a new song called “Show Me Around”. In fact, the emotional tribute was dedicated to her late friend and producer, busbee, who passed away in September 2019 at the age of 43 after a shocking cancer diagnosis. It was an empty Opry House as COVID-19 precautions are still being taken.

“At his funeral, a songwriter that all of us in Nashville love named Barry Dean gave the most beautiful speech,” Pearce explained as she set the new track up. “And busbee has three little girls and a beautiful wife, and he painted this picture of Heaven that was so beautiful to me … If anybody’s ever lost anybody, this felt like a really cool way to look at our loved ones that are going to meet us in Heaven and show us around.”

See the performance here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman