Tree Service To The Rescue!

As a thunderstorm was approaching yesterday, a civilian started a Facebook Live to ask for help as Cheese the cat was stranded in a tree. After more than 1,000 shares, a small businessman dropped everything to come out and save the day.

A man named Edgar arrived from the Four Seasons Tree Service with a ladder & cherry picker to rescue Cheese.

To make the story better, a rainbow appeared in the sky as Cheese was being returned to his family.

Jayson Maloney – Facebook