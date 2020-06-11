Kasey's Blog, What's Awesome
Tree Service To The Rescue!
June 11, 2020
As a thunderstorm was approaching yesterday, a civilian started a Facebook Live to ask for help as Cheese the cat was stranded in a tree. After more than 1,000 shares, a small businessman dropped everything to come out and save the day.
A man named Edgar arrived from the Four Seasons Tree Service with a ladder & cherry picker to rescue Cheese.
To make the story better, a rainbow appeared in the sky as Cheese was being returned to his family.