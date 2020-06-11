Thomas Rhett Has Written 40 Songs In Quarantine

We’ve seen many artists use their quarantine time to write & record new music. Thomas Rhett must have been really bored.. Because he wrote about 40 new songs!

Some of them include recent tunes that he’s teased to fans on social media including, “Want It Again” and last month’s “Ya Heard.”

Thomas states, “I just feel like any kind of change in life can spark a new idea, and especially the same for your co-writers, because they’re going through the same stuff too. There’s definitely no shortage of ideas during this time and I do feel very creative.”