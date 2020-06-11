Stagecoach, featuring Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church, officially nixed for 2020

California’s country-themed Stagecoach Festival was originally scheduled to take place this April, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was moved to October. Now, the Los Angeles Times reports that the event will not take place at all in 2020.

According to health officials, ongoing concerns about the virus’ spread mean that Stagecoach and its partner festival, Coachella, will both be unable to take place this year. They will return in 2021 at the earliest.

After the event’s initial postponement, artists came together for a virtual “Stagecouch” event during the dates they’d originally planned to perform at the festival. The three-day event aired from 12-5pm ET on Sirius XM’s The Highway from April 24-26.

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church were the headlining acts scheduled to appear at this year’s Stagecoach. Other artists set to appear included Alan Jackson, Riley Green, Morgan Wallen and Tanya Tucker.

Many of those artists have had to push their tours or scheduled shows, too, as the pandemic continues to pose a safety threat to fans gathering in large groups. Among them is Thomas, who rescheduled the remainder of his planned 2020 tour for 2021 last month.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js