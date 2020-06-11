Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockUrban Cowboy is now available on Blu-ray in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary this year. The 1980 film starring John Travolta and Debra Winger features such songs as Johnny Lee‘s “Lookin’ For Love” and was shot at Mickey Gilley‘s Texas honky tonk, Gilley’s.

Lena Stone has released the video for her new song, “Princess.” It’s the title track of her sophomore EP that dropped in April.

Carly Pearce is hosting a live stream concert this evening for beauty brand company, YouCam Apps, on Instagram at 5 p.m. ET. The John Prine tribute concert “Picture Show,” produced by the late singer’s family, will also stream tonight on his official YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m. ET. Eli Young Band will go live on Facebook at 10 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.