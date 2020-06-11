Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A in light of “antebellum’'s association with slavery

Lady Antebellum are making a major change in hopes of fostering inclusivity and equality for all of their fans.

The trio announced on social media today that they’re dropping the “Antebellum” from their name, moving forward under the moniker Lady A. The term “antebellum” refers to the period of American Southern history before the Civil War, which included slavery.

The band mates explained that they originally chose the name Lady Antebellum because it reminded them of the Southern-born artists that influenced their music. However, they didn’t realize at the time that the term would be painful to many of their listeners.

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued,” they wrote. “Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us.”

Lady A’s decision comes in the wake of the ongoing U.S. and worldwide protests against racism and police brutality. The movement was galvanized by the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died in police custody while white former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck for over eight minutes. Chauvin has since been charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

By Carena Liptak

