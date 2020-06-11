Kelly Clarkson calls it quits with her husband, country manager Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have separated after nearly seven years of marriage, Us Weekly reports, adding that the singer and The Voice coach filed for divorce from her husband with a Los Angeles court on June 4.

The news was first reported by The Blast, which obtained the court documents.

Kelly and Brandon wed in 2013. Brandon brought two children from a previous relationship to the marriage, and the couple subsequently welcomed two more: 5-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington Alexander.

Both Kelly and Brandon have a country music connection. Brandon is the ex-stepson of Reba McEntire, and is also Blake Shelton’s manager.

For her part, Kelly is a longtime fan of country music, and has frequently blended her trademark pop style with the genre. Her 2010 duet with Jason Aldean, “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” was a number-one hit at country radio.

While neither Kelly nor Brandon have yet commented publicly on the reports of their split, Kelly has been open about the quarantine stress that she, like many others, has been facing. In early May, she posted a self-deprecating tweet about hanging her clothes out to dry, with some mixed results, after her dryer broke.

“Dryer doesn’t work so I’m hanging stuff outside like I’m living in Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman times,” she joked. “I feel like my patience and tolerance has been tested lately and, well, all I can say is I’m not thriving.”

Dryer doesn’t work so I am hanging stuff outside like I’m living in Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman times. I feel like my patience and tolerance is being tested lately and, well, all I can say is I’m not thriving. pic.twitter.com/RlGlkk9l5u — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 2, 2020

