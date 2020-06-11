'Gaslighter': The Dixie Chicks set new release date for their delayed album

The Dixie Chicks initially planned to release their new album, Gaslighter, in early May, but delayed that project due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the superstar trio has announced a new date for their album: July 17.

The Chicks shared the news over social media today, posting a photograph of three young beauty pageant contestants with what appear to be the band mates’ faces as young girls. The new release date for Gaslighter is spelled out on the three girls’ sashes.

Gaslighter’s title track and lead single came out in March. The band shared another look into the new batch of tunes with “Julianna Calm Down” in late April.

The new project will be the group’s fifth studio album, and their first full-length, original release since Taking the Long Way came out in 2006. The band spent over a year hinting on social media that they had a new, Jack Antonoff-produced project in the works before officially announcing Gaslighter’s release.

The long gap between Dixie Chicks albums is the result of a deep-seated, infamous rift between the band and many country listeners. Country radio effectively benched the trio after frontwoman Natalie Maines spoke out in 2003 against President George Bush and the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

By Carena Liptak

