Garth Brooks stages massive, one-night-only concert for drive-in theaters across North America

It’s no secret that Garth Brooks has missed getting onstage in front of his fans during the COVID-19 shutdown. While it’s still unsafe for the superstar to perform live in front of massive stadium gatherings, he’s found a creative way to connect with his fans while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Garth has revealed plans for a one-night-only concert event, set to broadcast at 300 drive-in theaters across the United States and Canada. The show will be the largest-ever to play in outdoor theaters in the region.

“I am so excited to get to play again,” the singer says. “I have missed it so much and want to get back to it. This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school and perfect for the time we are in.”

The event will take place on June 27 at dusk, rain or shine. Fans can review the participating theaters closest to them and pick up their tickets beginning June 19. Each ticket admits one car or truck, and will cost $100.

Garth will perform his new show on the same date that he was previously scheduled to play a sold-out show at Cincinnati’s 70,000-seat Paul Brown Stadium. He has had to postpone both that engagement and another stadium stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, this summer, due to ongoing concerns about the pandemic.

By Carena Liptak

