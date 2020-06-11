Gabby Barrett joins King Calaway for House Band cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”

Gabby Barrett takes a turn in the spotlight on the latest installment of King Calaway’s Nashville’s House Band Series, a running list of virtual performances from the rising country group and some of their musical friends.

This time around, Gabby and the gang try their hand at “Jolene,” which was a hit single for Dolly Parton after she first released it in 1973.

“It was only a matter of time till we threw in some Dolly P!!!!” tweeted King Calaway when they shared the song. “[Gabby Barrett] is the voice you didn’t know you needed this morning.”

In fact, Gabby’s voice is becoming a more frequent presence in country music. She notched her first-ever chart-topping hit this spring with her debut single, “I Hope.” Following that milestone, she kept the ball rolling, releasing “The Good Ones” as her next single in early June. In its first week, the track became the most-added single at country radio.

Additionally, the singer is teasing a new track called “Footprints on the Moon” for release on Friday. Gabby’s debut album, Goldmine, is scheduled for release on June 19.

