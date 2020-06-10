Miranda Lambert's "Bluebird" gives her first solo top 10 single in six years

As Miranda Lambert‘s single “Bluebird” soars up the charts, it marks a personal feat for the star.

The hopeful song ascends to the number 10 position on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week, marking the first time in six years that Miranda has cracked the top 10 with a solo single.

The last time Miranda was in this position was when “Automatic” hit number three on the chart in 2014.

Miranda has reached the top of the charts a pair of times within the past six years as a collaborative partner. Her hit duet with Carrie Underwood on “Somethin’ Bad,” also released in 2014, peaked at number seven on Country Airplay, while her duet on Jason Aldean‘s “Drowns the Whiskey” claimed the number one spot on the chart in 2018.

“This song is special. It’s got this hope to it. It’s got a darkness too, though, but it’s also hopeful,” Miranda describes “Bluebird.” “Since we wrote ‘Bluebird,’ I’ve been seeing bluebirds everywhere. And the bluebirds have been there, but I never saw them like I see them now. It kinda reminds me to open my eyes to what’s around me.”

“Bluebird” is the second single off Miranda’s 2019 album, Wildcard.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.