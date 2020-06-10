Maren Morris releasing two songs on Friday

Maren Morris is dropping new music this week.

The superstar singer, who welcomed her son Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd in March, is set to appease fans’ musical appetites with the release of two new songs, “Just For Now” and “Takes Two” on Friday.

Maren made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday, reflecting on how her most recent album, the CMA Award winning Girl, is more than a year old and she feels ready to dip into her catalogue to give fans something new.

“GIRL has been out over a year & has been one of the most transformative periods of my life. During this time off the road, I had the opportunity to polish up 2 older songs of mine that I couldn’t wait for you to hear,” she describes.

Girl was released in March 2019 and spawned the hit singles, “Girl” and the multi-week crossover chart-topper “The Bones,” in addition to current single “To Hell & Back.” The project was named Album of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Maren was supposed to embark on her RSVP: The Tour this summer, but it has been postponed to 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Cillea Houghton

