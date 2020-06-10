Jason Aldean Responds To Comments About Son’s Hair

Jason Aldean didn’t take any time to respond to haters who commented on a recent photo of his son, Memphis, who is rocking long hair.

One Instagram user chimed in by writing, “Cool … now get him to the barbershop, ” accompanied by an eye-rolling emoji. Jason quickly wrote a shush-ing emoji and a clenched fist emoji beneath the comment.

“It’s a huge thing for people,” Brittany Aldean says. “I don’t know why people really care. It’s really just because we wanted him to look like a little surfer kid, and he does, and we love it and we think it’s the cutest thing ever. It really bothers people and stuff like that, it amazes me. It’s one thing to say, ‘Oh his hair’s getting long,’ it’s another thing to say that it’s wrong for his hair to be long.”