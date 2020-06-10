ICYMI: Brandon Lay And Wife Nicole Give Birth To A Baby Girl!

She’s here! Nashville’s Brandon Lay and his wife Nicole gave birth to their second child on Monday, a little baby girl! Lara June is the newest addition to the family who now joins big brother Ryder who will turn two in September. Brandon went to Instagram to give fans the good news, saying, “It’s official! Ryder is a brother. Nicole and I have had a very blessed day welcoming Lara June into the world”

