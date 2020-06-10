Hugs Are Safer Than Handshakes According to New Study

Good news for huggers. Research shows that a full body squeeze is safer than shaking hands when it comes to coronavirus transmission. FULL STORY

“A handshake remains difficult, hands come into contact with each other and with the environment."https://t.co/eoGbDNJ5H7 — The Brussels Times (@BrusselsTimes) June 8, 2020

We may not need the to use the old “shower curtain trick,” anymore…lol

Have you forgotten how to hug? This video should help….