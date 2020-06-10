Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
Hugs Are Safer Than Handshakes According to New Study
June 10, 2020
Good news for huggers. Research shows that a full body squeeze is safer than shaking hands when it comes to coronavirus transmission. FULL STORY
“A handshake remains difficult, hands come into contact with each other and with the environment."https://t.co/eoGbDNJ5H7— The Brussels Times (@BrusselsTimes) June 8, 2020
We may not need the to use the old “shower curtain trick,” anymore…lolHave you forgotten how to hug? This video should help….