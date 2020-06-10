Garth Brooks to make announcement on 'Good Morning America' tomorrow

Garth Brooks will be making a big announcement tomorrow morning on Good Morning America.

Garth teased during an episode of Inside Studio G earlier this week that he had a major announcement, but didn’t name any specifics. He did provide clues by filming the episode from inside a sound stage and hinting that he had reunited with his band.

“All I can say is this Thursday, you’re going to find that we can all be back doing our thing again…following all the rules…but in a larger number than we ever expected. It’s gonna be cool. We will be apart together,” he preluded in the Monday night episode.

The superstar is set to reveal the anticipated news at 7 a.m. local time on GMA on Thursday.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.