BIG 3: WHO Backpedals, Floyd’s Funeral & Capt. Dorn Visitation Held

1. The WHO’s technical lead for coronavirus response said there is a subset of infected people who never develop symptoms, making them “asymptomatic.” They are now backpedaling on that statement.

2. People around the country including high profile politicians and celebrities are mourning the death of George Floyd as his funeral was held in his hometown of Houston yesterday.

3. Family and friends are remembering the retired St. Louis police Captain who was shot and killed last week while trying to prevent a local pawn shop from being looted.