Michael Ray & others to perform on Nashville Meets London livestream with Royal Albert Hall

Michael Ray and Tenille Townes are virtually heading across the pond next month.

The singers are among the four country acts participating in the Royal Albert Hall’s livestream series, Royal Albert Home, in partnership with Nashville Meets London for an online concert benefiting the hallowed London concert hall.

The Cadillac Three and York, England-based artist Twinnie will also perform during the event that is free to view, but will be collecting donations for the historic venue that has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time it has shut down since World War II.

The weekly live stream has raised more than $50,000 for the Hall since closing its doors on March 17. The Nashville Meets London set will stream on the Royal Albert Hall’s YouTube channel on July 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.