How Tim McGraw Is Staying Sane During Quarantine

Global unrest has a way of either showing the best or the worst of people. Country artists have been coping with quarantine in several ways, most publicly by writing and releasing new music, but Tim McGraw has his own take.

“My nephew, who’s a pharmacist, & work every day said, ‘You know, I’m starting to think that disasters bring out the best in people but recessions and pandemics bring out the worst in people.’”

Tim responded, “’Well, Jeffrey, I understand what you’re saying. When a disaster happens, something happens, then it’s over and everybody moves in to try to help. Everybody wants to help. But when something like this happens, there’s a part of us that wants to put your arms around your immediate family and shutter the doors and not let the world in. That’s the safe thing to do, for sure. Now, in a bigger way, it’s the best time to reach out. And I think that’s what keeps us sane during this time. It’s what keeps us comfortable, what keeps us grounded, keeps our humanity about us and keeps us from not turning cold, bitter and scared.”

via CMT