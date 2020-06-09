Gabby Barrett to leave "Footprints on the Moon" in new song dropping on Friday

Gabby Barrett is releasing new music this week.

Hot on the streak of success of her chart-topping single, “I Hope,” the former American Idol finalist will give fans another taste of her upcoming debut album, Goldmine, with the release of a new track called “Footprints on the Moon” on Friday.

Co-written by Gabby, Jon Nite and Zach Kale, the same team that wrote “I Hope,” the tune is described in a statement as “an inspiring anthem, asking listeners to question limitations for the benefit of their dreams.”

Gabby has also released her sophomore single, “The Good Ones,” inspired by husband and fellow AI season 16 alum Cade Foehner, as well as “Got Me” featuring Christian band Shane & Shane.

“Footprints on the Moon” drops on June 12, one week before Goldmine hits shelves and streaming services on June 19.

By Cillea Houghton

