For Ashley McBryde, nothing beats a Deadhorse

Even though “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega” and “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” helped Ashley McBryde win awards and get lots of attention, she’s never had a top twenty hit — until now, that is, with “One Night Standards.”

The Arkansas native is quick to point out that one of the secrets of her success is her band Deadhorse, who tour with her and play on her albums.

“I think the difference is, you don’t always get to have a relationship as an artist with the guys that you’re playing with,” Ashley tells ABC Audio. “I just always have. We’ve been together a long time, and I think the sound is different because we play together the way we feel about each other.”

“We truly find joy in creating music together,” she adds. “Even things that didn’t turn out great and wound up not on the record, we still just find true joy in doing it.”

On Ashley’s new album Never Will, she and Deadhorse show off the diversity of their talents.

“There were some moments during the record that pushed bluegrass…they were so raw,” she explains. “There’s a lot of mandolin-driven stuff on there. And then there were moments that are wall-of-sound, guitar rock moments.

“And I thought maybe they don’t belong in the same record together,” Ashley admits. “But we put it all together, and it’s just real rangy.”

“I like that,” she continues. “I like us covering a gamut of emotion. It really shows how much we’ve been able to grow as a band. And getting to cut [an album] with your band is a really, really special experience.”

On Never Will, check out “First Thing I Reach For” and “Velvet Red” to experience Ashley’s bluegrass side. For the rock side, listen to the title track.

By Stephen Hubbard

